Why I don’t want my political rival in my school

MCA Gwinso

It was with a mixture of anger and suspicion that I received information of Alfalfa’s frequent visits to my school as a motivational speaker.

What was worse, I learnt that whenever he addresses the school, he receives a thunderous applause. There was even talk that parents were becoming very supportive of him.

Well, everybody knows that Alfalfa, my bitter political rival who I trounced in the last election, cannot wish my projects well. Nothing good is likely to come out of his visits to the school which I single-handedly built. Yes, single-handedly.

Who doesn’t know I am the one who invited His Popularity the Governor for a fund-raising that raised enough money to build a modern gate for the only secondary school in my ward? Isn’t the worth of a school determined by the look of its gate?

Although 2022 is still four years away, there is no taking chances. I was not going to allow Alfalfa to overshadow me in my own turf. He had better do his tangatangaring elsewhere. I had to put a stop to his witty schemes. I went straight to the governor’s office.

“Sir, someone is planning to incite students to burn my… er our school down,” I said once the niceties were over.

“Which school?”

“The school in my ward. Where you helped raise funds the other day.”

“Oooh, is the laboratory building complete?”

Now, that was an uncomfortable question. I ignored it. “Sir, I have reliable information that Alfalfa wants the school destroyed.”

I watched with satisfaction as a look of fury appeared on the governor’s face.

“Mheshimiwa, get that fellow arrested immediately.” The governor roared. “I will not have a single school in my county on fire. In case of any problem, I am just a phone call away.”

I left for the police station where I shared my suspicion with the cops. “The governor has said the criminal should be arrested immediately.”

“No problem,” said the officer on duty. “Just fuel us and the vehicle and you will see how swiftly we will act.” I did not ask how much this would cost me. I just fished out a wad of notes from my pocket and handed it to the officer. What would I not part with to stop this fellow from randarandaring in my school?

I was pleased to learn later in the day that Alfalfa had been arrested and put behind bars – on a Friday! That evening, I went to bed a satisfied MCA, confident that there would be no thunderous applauses in my school for the whole weekend.

My blissful sleep was however cut short at midnight by a distress call from the school. The students were on the rampage. They were protesting the arrest of Alfalfa.

“They are threatening to burn down the school if their favourite speaker is not released within an hour,” the head teacher sobbed.

I leaped out of bed and got dressed up. Then I remembered that the governor was just a phone call away. “But you said he was the one inciting the students?” asked the governor, sounding sleepy.

“Yes, it is because of him that they want to burn the school. This man is a real inciter. Please have him released,” I responded. In a short while, Alfalfa was a free man.

“Bwana MCA, you will soon know that I usually go to that school to give them insight, not to incite them,” Alfalfa told me on phone and hang up.

I am now in an undisclosed location looking for a lawyer to help me evade arrest. I know the police want to ask me a question or two about incitement. Hapo ndio wivu imenifikisha.

[email protected]