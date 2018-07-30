NATIONALNEWS

Eldoret residents block Sh6b bypass project, call for land compensation

Winstone Chiseremi July 30, 2018
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. Photo: Courtesy

The construction of the Sh6 billion bypass aimed at decongesting Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu county, has taken a new twist after some residents whose land will be taken to pave way for the project barred the contractor from accessing the property.

The residents have now given the contractor, awarded the African Development Bank funded multi-billion-shilling project, a 21-day ultimatum to shut down the site until their grievances are addressed by the National government.

Speaking to the press at Kapseret trading centre on Saturday, the residents vowed to use all means at their disposal to block the construction of the southern bypass.

Led by their spokesman Levis Boit, the residents want the issue of compensation addressed.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago waded into the storm, vowing not to allow the project kick off until the landowners’ demands are met.

He said local leaders will only give their support to the project once landowners are fully compensated for their property.

