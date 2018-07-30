We’ll protect sugarcane farmers, vows Matiang’i

George Odiwuor

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has reiterated his effort to fight importation of contraband sugar in a bid to empower cane farmers.

The CS said sugar industry employs thousands of farmers whose livelihood needs to be protected by the government.

“There are thousands of sugarcane farmers in the sugar belt regions. The government will not allow unscrupulous traders to affect the source of income for these farmers,” he said.

Matiang’i said sugarcane farmers have been reduced to beggars following the death of the industry thanks to unscrupulous dealers who illegally import the commodity.

Speaking on Friday during a fundraiser at Olare Secondary School in Rangwe, Homa Bay county, Matiang’i said the fight on the importation of contraband sugar is similar to the fight against graft. “It is the government’s duty to make sure it fights corruption. Those engaging in the illegal sugar business should be exposed and shamed,” he said.

He said he will not take sides in the fight against vices that affect Kenyans. “I am a man of God and I am expected to do things in an honest way and I shall stand for the truth,” said the CS.

His sentiments were supported by several legislators from Nyanza region who vowed to unite and support the government in the fight against importation of contraband sugar in the country.

The legislators who included Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, his Ugunja counterpart Opiyo Wandayi and North Mugirango’s Joash Nyamoko said they stand with Matiang’i in his efforts to curb importation of illegal sugar.

Support economy

They said the sugar industry is one of the sub-sectors that supports the economy of the country.

Wanga argued that contraband sugar gets into the country because of corruption. “Nyanza leaders are in solidarity with CS Matiang’i in the crackdown of contraband sugar in the country because our economy depends on it,” she said.

Gogo told Kenyans to focus on developing the government’s Big Four agenda by fighting corruption.