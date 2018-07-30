15,000 farmers to benefit from EABL’s Kisumu plant

East Africa Breweries (EABL) Ltd has contracted more than 15,000 farmers in the western region to bolster its beer, spirit and non-alcoholic beverage productions in an attempt to commercialise its Kisumu brewery.

Sorghum is used to make beer and is preferred to barley due to its drought resistance. The crop has a well-developed rooting system and the ability to roll up its leaves during the hot weather thus making it tolerant to harsh weather.

Speaking on Friday during the release of full year results, EABL managing director, Andrew Cowan said the move to contract farmers will ensure that the plant launched recently in Kisumu works at its optimal level.

Cowan said the Kisumu brewery is set to be commissioned later this year, spawning a vibrant agricultural value chain in Western Kenya and potentially setting the stage for the creation of more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

EABL has already contracted more than 15,000 farmers to supply the new brewery with sorghum for production of the low-priced Senator brand, enabling EABL to leverage opportunities to recruit consumers from the illicit alcohol market.

Farmers contracted hail from Siaya, Kisumu, Busia, Homa Bay and Migori counties who will supply the first batch of 15,000 tonnes of sorghum to begin with. Cowan said EABL intends to increase its margin, strengthen re-recruitment of bottled beer consumers, raise productivity initiatives, sustain the growth momentum of spirit and accelerate innovations.

Some of the products, which they have lined up for innovation include Serengeti Lite, Tusker Cider, Black & White and Uganda Waragi flavours.

Cowan said in Kenya bottled beer sales grew by five per cent, spirits sales increased by four per cent, while senator declined due to uncertainty and plant shutdown in the the first half of the year. However, there was 21 per cent growth in innovation

Cowan said the overall growth in Kenya during the period was one per cent, Uganda growth rose by four per cent while Tanzania recorded a growth of 41 per cent.

Kenya contributes at a total of 73 per cent of the overall EABL business, Uganda 16 per cent while Tanzania brings in 11 per cent.

Gyorgy Geiszl, Group Finance and Strategy Director, said the company posted a decline in profit after tax of Sh7.3 billion this year compared to Sh8.5 billion – which was a 15 per cent decline in 2017 financial year.