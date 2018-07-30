State banks on M&E bill for targetted development

All national and county government agencies will now be expected to set aside 10 per cent of the development budget to Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) once the policy currently before the Cabinet is approved.

The M&E policy, which is currently awaiting final approval by the Cabinet, also proposes to elevate Monitoring and Evaluation department domiciled at the National Treasury to a fully fledged parastatal.

According to the M&E director at the National Treasury Samson Machuka, the government mooted the bill to elevate M&E, just like in other countries so that the project funding is based on research and not necessarily based on historical trends.

“If you are in a county and you are implementing a Sh10 million project, one per cent of that money will go to M&E so that we are able to get all the information from the people who are implementing the project,” he said.

“A lot of research has been done by the State but most of this research is not connected to policy. This means that most of the policies are not connected with action. The purpose is to see how research can inform policy so that we can have the intended action and development outcomes,” he added.

In the current financial year development expenditure has been allocated around Sh625.1 billion. The transfers to county governments amount to Sh376.4 billion. The counties are obligated to set aside at least 30 per cent of this amount to development budget, which is around Sh112.8 billion.

This means M&E departments in both the national and county governments could be eyeing at least Sh7 billion once the policy is approved to use in enhancing transparency in government operations and to hold those in charge accountable for taxpayer money.

Over the years the State agencies and county governments have not had adequate tools to make sense of the existing evidence on public programmes, on data collection and oversight systems to track and optimise the programmes they deliver.

The policy is designed to address these challenges by directing the government agencies into turning to evidence-based policymaking— the systematic use of findings from program evaluations and outcome analyses—to guide policy and funding decisions.

It will also empower the government to target its resources to programmes with demonstrated value. Tracking their performance and outcomes will help the government invest in cost-effective services, enable innovation and strengthen accountability.

Last week Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich told a pool of experts drawn from various research organisations and think-tanks from Africa and across the world meeting at USIU that the government is in the process of reviewing the Statistical Act 2006 and finalising the national M&E Policy.

“The M&E policy will provide an enabling framework for generation of monitoring and evaluation evidence to facilitate timely realisation of the country’s development goals. It will also guide M&E processes in the country and strengthen efficiency in utilisation of scarce resources,” he said.