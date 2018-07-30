Is three months of dating too soon to commit?

Hi Achokis. I recently met a guy, who I love. It has been three months now and we seem to enjoy being with each other. I know it is still too soon, but we have started talking about our future together. I have seen many of my friends and relatives make mistakes by getting married to the wrong people. I don’t want to make the same mistake. How do I know that this is the right person for me apart from just the good feelings I have for him? How do I assess him to know whether or not he is a good husband material or not? Please advise.

OUT TAKE

Indeed, three months is such a short time to get to know someone enough to want to commit the rest of your life to them. One of the mistakes that many young people make is to prematurely start behaving as if they are married.

They rush into being together and skip a crucial stage in their relationship—dating and then courting each other before finally saying “I Do”. Don’t be under any pressure to commit before you know someone sufficiently enough to risk spending the rest of your life with them. We usually tell people that however long you take, and however hard you scrutinise your potential mate, marriage is still a risk as you can never fully get to know someone. Plus people evolve and change over time.

But one should also not just recklessly move into marriage, you need to take a calculated risk, so do your homework well. First and foremost, know what it is that you are looking for in a spouse. This should not just be about his pocket, but also about his heart. Don’t just think in terms of looks and possessions. Those are outward things that can easily change.

Focus on those internal and eternal things that we so often easily miss. Things that are important such as his values, vision in life and character. What is important to him? Does he have a vision in life or is he just cruising through life? What about his character? How does he treat other people? Secondly ask yourself, do I have “chemistry’ with this person.

The best way to get to know someone is face to face. You can only feel chemistry if you are next to someone looking him or her into your eyes. Now be careful not to confuse ‘chemistry’ with sexual passion. Find out what common interests you have and what you enjoy doing together. Finally, do a background check. Find out about his family of origin.

What kind of relationship does he have particularly with his parents. How does he treat women around him? If he treats women like a trash, it is most likely that’s how he will treat you in future. Also get to know him through his close friends. What type of friends does he have? With that you can be able to tell whether you are headed for marriage or break-up.