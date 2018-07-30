Like Mau and school arson issues, marital issues requires addressing the root cause

BARNABAS ACHOKI

Two things have caught the headlines in the recent days. One is the Mau issue while the other is the burning of schools.

Both these two issues are not new to us as a nation. The Mau issue has been with us for the last almost two decades while the burning of schools has been going on, especially during second terms. As a country, we have not been able to conclusively deal with these issues and oftentimes seem to be addressing the wrong issue in trying to solve them.

The Mau issue is politicised while some of the solutions being given to address the burning of schools are not sufficient. It is true that Mau Forest needs to be conserved, and so do our schools. In the home front, we are also bedevilled with our own Mau and burning of school cases, albeit differently. These are family or marital issues that won’t just go away easily.

And like our nation, we so often get caught up with trying to address these issues by either burying our heads in the sand or reacting to them in a wrong way. As parents, what we may see as a rebellious child that needs to be punished, may in reality be a child who is seeking our attention. As married couples, what often appears as a fight over money, may in reality be an issue of control. What we fail to realise is that what we think is the problem oftentimes is not the real problem.

So, we deal with the leaves and fruit without checking the root cause of those issues, going beyond what’s on the surface to the deep underlying issues. As couples, we too need to have conversations debate, not this time on ecosystem but of our co-existence. We need to rethink how best we can conserve our unity so that the two remain one.