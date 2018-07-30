Medical courses plan at varsity uncertain

Admission of a pioneer class of medical students at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust) initially planned for September is in doubt after the institution’s management failed to meet a raft of necessary conditions to anchor the course

The university council recently met the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) representatives, a professional body for medics, to discuss the university’s preparedness to offer the course and agreed to revisit the progress after one month. Of concern to the KPMDB is the little progress the institution has made in putting up four different, stand-alone medical laboratories, lecture halls and an administration block for the School of Medicine in the last three years.

The Prof George Magoha-led team visited soon after another tour by the Commission for University Education officials, who insiders say were on a mission to establish the preparedness of the university to offer medical courses. The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has this year fingered 12 Form Four graduates to pursue medical courses beginning September.

The delay to establish the facilities has bred hostility between the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof Fredrick Otieno and the Medical School dean, Prof Charles Chunge, with the duo trading barbs on social media over the delay.

Three years ago, the county government of Kakamega gave Mmust Sh50 million to fast-track the establishment of a medical school. Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says expertise Mmust f will be used in the proposed Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Prof Otieno did not answer our calls or respond to our text messages on the fate of the proposed medical school. However, Prof Chunge said only one month remained for final preparations, admitting that the KPMDB and CUE inspections had yielded profound doubts. He wants prefrabricated buildings put up.