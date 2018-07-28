English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Governor Sonko oversees demolition of illegal structures in South C

K24 Tv July 28, 2018
2,450 Less than a minute
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Photo/Courtesy

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Saturday supervised the demolition of a wall  in South C estate to pave way for the expansion of an access road.

Speaking  during the exercise ,the governor said the move will ensure that residents of Nairobi get  better services.

 The exercise comes following a directive by the  governor on the demolition of all illegal structures erected along sewer lines and public land that obstruct the implementation of the county projects. This comes after sewer lines in Nairobi’s Kariobangi  estate burst due to a blockage, spilling raw sewage in the area.

 

Show More

Related Articles

July 28, 2018
2,426

Maasai women benefit from free training on manual hay harvesting and storage 

July 28, 2018
2,426

35,000 people face eviction from a 7,100 acre piece of controversial land, Kilifi

July 28, 2018
2,434

PROSAK holds dinner to dissect private security regulatory Act 2018

July 28, 2018
2,445

Protect your children’ : DCJ Philomena Mwilu says parent bear greatest responsibility 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker