Governor Sonko oversees demolition of illegal structures in South C

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Saturday supervised the demolition of a wall in South C estate to pave way for the expansion of an access road.

Speaking during the exercise ,the governor said the move will ensure that residents of Nairobi get better services.

The exercise comes following a directive by the governor on the demolition of all illegal structures erected along sewer lines and public land that obstruct the implementation of the county projects. This comes after sewer lines in Nairobi’s Kariobangi estate burst due to a blockage, spilling raw sewage in the area.