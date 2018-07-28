English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

PROSAK holds dinner to dissect private security regulatory Act 2018

Security directors  and ceos”s drawn from several private security companies under the Protective & Safety Association Of Kenya, PROSAK, Friday came together during a dinner to discuss ways to enhance security in the country.

(PROSAK) is a security and safety management professional membership association which aims to develop and enhance the practice of security and safety as a professional career by the provision of security management programmes and exchange of information by security and safety suppliers.

 

 

