PROSAK holds dinner to dissect private security regulatory Act 2018
PROSAK dinner
Security directors and ceos”s drawn from several private security companies under the Protective & Safety Association Of Kenya, PROSAK, Friday came together during a dinner to discuss ways to enhance security in the country.
(PROSAK) is a security and safety management professional membership association which aims to develop and enhance the practice of security and safety as a professional career by the provision of security management programmes and exchange of information by security and safety suppliers.