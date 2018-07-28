Protect your children’ : DCJ Philomena Mwilu says parent bear greatest responsibility

Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu has cautioned that parents, guardians and teachers bear the greatest responsibility of protecting children under their care, and not the state.

Mwilu alluded that a majority of children who suffer abuse and violation of rights is due to neglect and lack of close supervision by their guardians and parents.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjRegZ0RNjY