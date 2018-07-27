Delivery of Big Four will determine Jubilee’s re-election, says Ruto

By DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has said the future of the Jubilee Government is dependent on its performance and service delivery.

He said the party won in the 2013 and 2017 general elections on the back of the fulfillment of the promises it made to Kenyans.

In particular, he said, the public would appraise the government on a higher standard based on the delivery of its development promise under the Big Four agenda.

“I call on my fellow Jubilee leaders to know that we have the responsibility of bettering the lives of Kenyans by making the country food stable, boost universal healthcare, create of jobs and provide better housing,” he said Friday when he launched a road in Baringo county.

Ruto added that the government would intensify its focus on the modernisation of roads in every corner of the country to ease the movement of people and goods.

“Together with development partners, we are also investing in water projects. We commit that the government will continue to work with the resources available transparently in order to better the lives of target communities,” he said.

He said more resources were also being channeled towards enhancing power connectivity in households and businesses. This way, Ruto said, manufacturing, a key pillar of the development plan would flourish.

He announced that a CT scan would will be installed at the Kabarnet Hospital in the next four months.

“This is expected to save the people of Baringo the burden of travelling to Nakuru or Nairobi to access such services,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto urged parents to take responsibility for the behaviour of their children. He said blaming teachers for the misbehaviour of students is irresponsible.

Leaders present pledged to work in unity and preach peace in the county.

“We are past the politics of division and tribalism. We want a better Kenya that we work together,” said Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie.

Kandie, who was elected on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket, said that he would continue working with the Jubilee government to empower the people of his constituency.

Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui said his ministry had built more than 70 boreholes in Baringo county to sort out water problems in the region.

Baringo residents have for a long time been complaining of water scarcity, water-related issues such as pneumonia and attacks on animals by leeches.

“It is the desire of the government to ensure that people of Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, among other dry areas in the country access clean drinking water,” said Chelugui.

He called on members of the public to rally behind the government and support it in the implementation of the Big Four agenda.

Earlier, the Deputy President launched the upgrading to bitumen standard and maintenance of Oinobmoi—Kapluk—Barwesa road in Baringo Central constituency.

The road, to be constructed at a cost of Sh1.9 billion, will ease transport along the relatively Kerio Valley upon completion.

He asked leaders to put their time and energies on activities that have direct impact on the lives of Kenyans.