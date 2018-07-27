NATIONALNEWS

Eight students arrested over burnt dormitory

People Daily July 27, 2018
2,455 Less than a minute
Kisii High students after the dorm fire. PHOTO: ROBERT OCHORO

Bantaleo Muhindi

Eight students have been arrested in connection with burning of a dormitory at Mukumu Boys High School, Kakamega county.

The students were picked up by police when they returned to school this week, after they were identified by fellow students.

The school was closed two weeks ago after the principal, Patrick Wandili, education officers, and board of management uncovered a plan to set more school buildings on fire.   

According to teachers, some of the students plotted to burn the dorm because they had not been allowed to watch World Cup.

The principal said the suspects had been identified through efforts of the staff.

Kakamega county police boss John Tanui said the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2018
2,428

A section of Maasai leaders issue 14day ultimatum

Deputy President William Ruto
July 27, 2018
2,428

DP commissions road and water projects in Baringo

July 27, 2018
2,434

Nairobi County Gov’t repairs burst sewer in Kariobangi

July 27, 2018
2,433

80-Year old notorious crime mastermind laid to rest in Murang’a

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker