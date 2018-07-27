Eight students arrested over burnt dormitory

Bantaleo Muhindi

Eight students have been arrested in connection with burning of a dormitory at Mukumu Boys High School, Kakamega county.

The students were picked up by police when they returned to school this week, after they were identified by fellow students.

The school was closed two weeks ago after the principal, Patrick Wandili, education officers, and board of management uncovered a plan to set more school buildings on fire.

According to teachers, some of the students plotted to burn the dorm because they had not been allowed to watch World Cup.

The principal said the suspects had been identified through efforts of the staff.

Kakamega county police boss John Tanui said the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.