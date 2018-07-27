Court upholds Haji, Kolosh election victories

The Court of Appeal Friday upheld the election of Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji and Wajir West Member of Parliament Mohamed Ahmed Kolosh.

Appellate Judges Philip Waki, Asike-Makhandia and Agnes Murgor struck out the appeal lodged by voters Abdikadir Farah Mohamed, Hussein Issa Abdi and Mohamed Aden Abdi on legal technicalities.

The judges said notice of their intention to challenge Haji’s re-election was filed in the High Court instead of the Court of Appeal and was filed beyond the 30-day deadline.

They also upheld preliminary objections by the senator and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that the petition was incompetent for failure to conform to statutory time-lines under the Court of Appeal Rules and the Elections Act.

The trio had alleged that Haji had colluded with top Jubilee leaders and IEBC officials to have him declared the winner. They said the senatorial poll was marred by malpractices and irregularities, especially in Balambala, Garissa and Ijara.

Meanwhile, the court invalidated the nullification of the election of Kolosh by High Court Judge Francis Tuiyot on March 1 on the basis that results from two polling stations, Qara and Korich were manipulated in his favour.

The three-Judge bench held that the irregularities outlined by petitioner Abdirahman Ibrahim Mohamed, who lost by 477 votes, did not warrant the quashing of the election results in favour of Kolosh.

“I wish to thank Wajir West residents for standing by me until my victory was upheld today. Elections come and go. There will always be winners and losers. I call upon all my political rivals to join hands in helping to develop our constituency,” Kolosh told his supporters outside the courtroom shortly after the judgment.