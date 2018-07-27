English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Shareholders of Embakasi Ranching company demand title deeds
Tension is mounting over the ownership of the expansive Embakasi ranching company ahead of the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to the land buying company to issue titles to its members.
Shareholders of the 24,000 acre land established 47 years ago have claimed double allocations and intimidation even after the government kicked off the process of verifying documents to determine genuine owners of land.