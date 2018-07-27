English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Shareholders of Embakasi Ranching company demand title deeds

K24 Tv July 27, 2018
2,433 Less than a minute

Tension is mounting  over the ownership of the expansive Embakasi ranching company ahead of the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to the land buying company to issue titles to its members.

Shareholders of the 24,000 acre land established 47 years ago have claimed double allocations and intimidation even after the government kicked off the process of verifying documents  to determine genuine owners of land.

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2018
2,428

A section of Maasai leaders issue 14day ultimatum

Deputy President William Ruto
July 27, 2018
2,428

DP commissions road and water projects in Baringo

July 27, 2018
2,434

Nairobi County Gov’t repairs burst sewer in Kariobangi

July 27, 2018
2,433

80-Year old notorious crime mastermind laid to rest in Murang’a

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker