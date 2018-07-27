Family obtains order to exhume body of kin missing for 73 years

By Nelly Kosgey, KNA

A family in Narok county was on Thursday granted a court order to exhume the body of a relative who went missing 73 years ago.

Relatives of John Sanaye arap Sonaye, who died at the age of 81, accused the local community and Ngong Catholic Church for allegedly burying him before contacting relatives.

His brother William Kasimbei said his younger brother went missing in 1945 at the age of seven and attempts to trace him were unsuccessful.

Kasimbei said they will now give his brother a befitting send-off in accordance with the Kipsigis tradition.

“We will give him the burial rites as per our tradition,” said Kasimbei.

According to Ngong Location Chief George Kimemia, the deceased was living in poverty and was dependent on well wishes.

He said the Ngong Catholic Church supported the deceased during his sunset years after his health deteriorated and his legs amputated.

“We tried as a community to ensure his family members were reached after he died and after two weeks of search, the church was allowed to bury the deceased at the Ngong cemetery,” said the administrator.

Kimemia said the national identity card of the deceased indicated he hailed from Bomet county.

He said the search was extended to social media and radio advertisements and his family was finally traced to Narok county.