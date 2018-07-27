Ex-governor Waithaka freed on Sh10 million bond

By Roy Lumbe and David Macharia

A Nakuru court Friday freed former Nyandarua Governor Daniel Waithaka, Water Chief officer Kihiu Gichinga and former Water Executive predecessor Grace Gitonga on a Sh10 million bond each.

Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo dismissed the prosecution’s objection to the three being released on bond, saying it lacked compelling reasons.

“I have considered the application by both parties and there are no sufficient reasons why the accused should not be admitted to bond. I hereby make an order that the accused persons be admitted to Sh10 million bond each,” ruled Kalo.

The three were charged with nine counts of engaging in a project without prior planning, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws relating to the management of funds and the fraudulent acquisition of public property.

They are accused that on April 30, 2014 at county offices of Nyandarua they willfully flouted procurement laws and regulations in awarding a contract to M/S Tahal Consulting Engineers Ltd, a company with international expertise on water and sewerage projects leading to a loss of Sh50 million.

Gichinga, the sitting water chief officer, was further charged with approving release of Sh26.5 million on the first phase and Sh23.8 million on the second phase of the project.

The company, which was to redesign the Ol Kalou town sewerage system, was allegedly irregularly paid Sh50.4 million.

Earlier, the three were moved from Nyeri to Laikipia county where they briefly appeared before resident magistrate James Wanyanga but didn’t take plea as the magistrate referred the file to Nakuru court (Nakuru county) citing lack of jurisdiction.

“We have noted that we only have one gazetted anti-corruption court in Nyahururu High Court and a satellite court in Engineer (Nyandarua) but the two courts are currently on leave so I will refer this file to Nakuru which is the nearest as this court has no jurisdiction,” Wanyanga said.

The magistrate said that the file would later be referred back to Nyahururu for trial when the court resumes.

The three were arrested on Thursday after presenting themselves to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nyeri.