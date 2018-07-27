Taita Taveta government faulted for using casuals to collect revenue

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has criticised the Taita Taveta county government of using casual workers to collect tax revenue, saying it encourages corruption.

EACC Commissioner Maalim Dabar has also faulted the county’s decision to use the manual system instead of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis).

“Why are you using casual employees to collect revenue? A casual employee can go home after three months. The reason permanent employees are used is that their salaries can be deducted in case there are irregularities,” said Dabar.

He said failure to use Ifmis demonstrated “hidden agenda in the procurement systems in the county.”

“If the Ifmis is working, why do you switch to manual system? This shows there is a hidden agenda,” Dabar said.

Speaking in Wundanyi on Thursday when he launched EACC’s 2015/2016 report on corruption risk assessment of systems, policies procedures, the commissioner also accused the County Assembly of not keeping a Hansard.

“Hansard is the only surviving instrument of the assembly…whether it is the County Assembly, National Assembly or Senate. It keeps the records of the House and it is used for transparency and accountability purposes. So if you don’t keep the records, how do you expect the public to know what transpired in the past. This is also part of corruption,” he said.