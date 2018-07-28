Drunk dollar bill-flaunting guest denied ‘one for the road’

JULIO KITHS

All the Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru wanted was to spend a peaceful night with her husband at the Sunshine Upperhill Hotel in Kericho, but the management had one strict rule, which stood between her wish; a marriage certificate.

And despite calls by the rich and mighty to convince the owner to allow the duo to one of its rooms, the pleas fell on deaf ears. The rest, as we know, is water under the bridge. This Kericho incident has generated heated debate in Kenya regarding hotel rules with most commentators terming some regulations as archaic, bizarre and discriminatory.

Away from the Kericho saga, hotels worldwide maintain written and non-written in-house rules and regulations that guests should familiarise themselves with and adhere to. There are two popular rules that hoteliers apply to the letter. The ‘Right of Admission Reserved’ and ‘Right to Refuse Service’.

A popular city businessman found himself on the wrong side of the second rule after downing a 750ml bottle of whisky in less than 30 minutes, as he shouted for all to hear that he was rewarding himself for a good week. All was well for the aging construction mogul, who was in the company of a gorgeous damsel, until he started staggering to the washroom. Sensing the guest was tottering on total drunkenness, the hotel offered to escort him to his penthouse, a move that infuriated him.

“Nonsense! Why should I go to sleep this early? Am I spending your money? Shut up and serve me another bottle of whisky,” he yelled to the manager, but despite flaunting wads of US$100 (Sh10,000) bills, the management could not give in.

“May I know why I can’t have as much alcohol as I wish in this hotel? I am rich and can buy even this hotel if I wish to,” the inebriated guest threatened in stutter. Nonetheless, his threats scared none of the staff, who continued with their duty unbothered.

Sensing defeat, the guest now slumped onto the bar stool changed tone and begged: “Please sell me a beer. Just one for the road.” Still, there was no response from the management, as the only ‘road’ the hotel offered the guest was an awkward escort to the lift for a good slumber night.