Skankin’ sweet

Manuel Ntoyai July 28, 2018
After much hype about his Chronology Tour, Jamaican reggae star, Chronixx, finally quenched the thirst his fans have been holding since his last performance in Nairobi two years ago. Thousands of reggae faithful thronged Kenyatta International Convention Centre from as early as 6pm on Saturday, and the night did not disappoint either.

Local performers set the stage on fire, with MC Teargas hitting the stage alongside the ‘Night Nurse’ Talia Oyando. However, P-Unit had a lukewarm reception. When The Group Ethic ascended the stage with their hit, Lamba Lolo, their breakout member Swat was forced to repeat his lyrics a couple of times, to the sheer delight of the fans.

The crowd was thrown into frenzy the moment man of the night Chronixx made it to the stage. He invited on stage Lavosti and H_art the Band and did a duet on Uliza Kiatu. Speaking to PD Wikendi, Chronixx said while it was his second main visit to Kenya, he was able to enjoy the Kenyan hospitality. The Most I hit singer added there was a possibility of working with Kenyan artistes in his next album.

