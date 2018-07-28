Sarah Ibrahim — Online journalist

Which is your latest gadget?

My latest gadget is a Samsung Galaxy S8 phone.

What do you love in it?

I absolutely love the camera. It gives me crystal clear and high quality pictures and videos.

How does it help you in your work?

As an online journalist, I use my phone to take good pictures and update our followers on the latest news. It is so efficient.

What’s one gadget you can’t trade for anything?

I am not sure if I would trade my phone with anything. I have created a special bond with it.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 phone, which cost me Sh42,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

The gadget that I use the most is my Apple MacBook laptop, which I use to do my online work. However, my phone comes in handy most of the time.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

I use WhatsApp mostly because I have to keep tabs with the information sent on my department’s WhatsApp group.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I think I would be a camera. I love taking pictures and I mean good pictures for that matter. Pictures are the best way of keeping memories of the best moments of our lives.

The gadget you can’t live without.

I can’t live without my phone because it’s like my small baby and I have to always be online and keep tabs with what is happening.

What do you look for when shopping for gadgets?

I simply look for an established brand. I am always scared of getting gadgets from brands that I do not know of or never heard of.

The gadget you always wish you had.

The gadget that I have always wanted is a GoPro camera. I love swimming and I have always wanted to take pictures and videos underwater.