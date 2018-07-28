How to save cash on household expenses

Hellen Njeri

An anonymous writer once said ‘It’s not your salary that makes you rich, it’s your spending habits’.

Did you know that buying ‘stuff’ at the mall during sales or garage sales can end up being an expensive habit if there is no proper plan. But what is the secret to striking the balance between buying quality goods for the home and still sustaining a low expenditure?

Here are some essential tips:

1. Create a plan

A clear outline of all items just before committing to make a purchase helps you shed some light on your spending habits. If you notice that you are spending more money on items you don’t need, say many cable channels that you never watch, or buying shoes and clothes that never make it to an event or work? Then note that is a red alarm.

A proper plan indicating what, where and when to buy goods helps a lot. For example, if you decide to buy all your perishable items (vegetables, fruits, meat or eggs) from one place at once, you are likely to save big on car fuel and time.

2. Buy non-perishable items in bulk and use coupons/discounts

Many people never even bother to look at some of the larger packaged non-perishable items – they think it’s just too much stress. Try looking at the cost per unit and choose the one that offer the best deal per unit price. At different chain-stores, you can visit the deals corner for updated weekly offers on hundreds of items. Simply searching for what you need and if a good deal presents itself, buy in bulk.

For example, a 1kg packet of washing powder can come with a free packet of extra 200gms. If 10kgs are purchased this means you get a free 200gmsx10=2kgs of free washing powder.

Spread that out over time and you will save on lots of items including salt, sugar, shampoo, toilet rolls and cooking fat.

3. Lower hot water heater’s temperature

The hot water heater is a major energy drain in most homes accounting for about 14 per cent of energy costs. Often, the water is kept hotter than most people ever need, plus the heat is constantly lost to the environment, meaning you have to burn more energy to keep the water warmer. Solve both problems by dropping the temperature down to 60 degrees Celsius, or better still, install a water heater blanket to retain the heat.

The blanket can pay for itself in about a year, after which, you will be saving money monthly. While at it, cushion any exposed hot water pipes as well to save even more.

4. Buy produce when in season

Unless very necessary, avoid fruits or vegetables that are out of season, they tend to be overpriced due to the demand. Instead, purchase the ones that are in season and in plenty to cut cost. With the use of a vacuum sealer you can be able to freeze and store fruits and vegetables to preserve the food value for quite sometime. This way, you will slash your regular budget significantly, saving lots of cash in the process.

5. Eat home-made food as opposed to buying takeaway packed meals

Purchasing ready cooked meals is usually a luxury perceived convenient, but many times it can end up costing much more.

Many busy families find it a hustle to sustain home-made food as a way of life within their daily schedule.

However, with good planning on when to purchase vegetables and other kitchen items, coupled with easy recipes, home-made food can help families cut on their monthly expenditure significantly.

You can also purchase a cook book and practise unique recipes during your downtime or weekends, this helps to avoid repeating similar meals. For even better results, invite a professional cook once in a while to prepare much more creative recipes in some reasonably large amounts, then freeze them for future consumption.

Use some creative ways to regenerate leftovers into amazing meals that can be packed to work.

6. Selling unused items in your home

Dig through your closets or attic and look for items you no longer need but may still have value, then sell them on various platforms including social media and other online platforms. You can then use the money to pay off debts or cater for other needs. I did this myself with a number of items, including used baby cots, old furniture and used the money to organise my regular monthly budget.

7. Install energy efficient bulbs like LED

Failing to monitor lighting at home can increase your energy costs. To bring down the bill, update bulbs in your home and consider switching to LEDs. These bulbs are about four times more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs and last longer. When comparing, use the lumens number to compare bulbs, not the equivalent wattage. Lumens indicate the actual amount of light emitted by the bulb.

Also remember that under normal use (four hours a day) and average electrical rates, replacing a 60-watt bulb with a 14-watt LED saves a significant amount per month. Actually, switching the five major light bulbs in your home to LED could save you a great deal in terms of electricity bills annually.