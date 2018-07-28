Simple ways you can monetize your online presence

Francis Muli

Most people have taken to the internet for leisure, some use it to grow their knowledge base, and others are just there. Very few people have discovered the internet’s potential in business growth, however, a few have taken up the opportunity and exploited the internet to great heights.

Last year March, US technology firm Google said that it trained 400 Kenyan youths and one million Africans on online entrepreneurship.

Through the Ministry of ICT, the State rolled out an introductory training for new online workers that will see over 10,000 youths acquire skills to earn a living through the internet. When such institutions become bullish about the potential of online entrepreneurship, this is an eye-opener and testament to the current generation that they can earn a living online.

Here are some examples:

Direct sale

With the advent of social media, it is easy to start an online shop and sell your products or skills. In fact, most youths are adopting the idea. Chances of failure are minimal as the modern generation is starting to accept online shopping.

However, there is a precaution when you decide to go this way. Paul Mwai, chief executive and founder of Lil MwaE Inc suggests that a shop should always be open to enhance reliability and effectiveness if it has to grow. He suggests that you should have a proactive team in place.

“Having a dedicated online team is extremely important to any organisation in this digital age. Not just to post and comment, but also to extract the feelings of the consumers to the business,” advises Mwai.

Affiliate Marketing

If you are unable to start your own shop, you can sell for suppliers and earn a commission. In this case, the amount you earn depends on how much you sell, and the amount sold depends on vibrancy. Companies such as Kilimall and Jumia will readily accept affiliate marketers. You can therefore grab the opportunity and use your social media presence and earn an extra coin. All it will take is data bundles and a little bit of your time online. Forget about the snowballing (con) institutions and do the real thing.

Sponsored Advertisements

To make money from sponsored advertisements can be achieved if you have a blog or website. It takes good content to attract good traffic for potential advertisers to pay. You can also add advertisements from agencies such as Google Adsence and some more money. In fact, if your blog or website has good content and traffic, advertisers will soon approach you for deals.

Be creative and consistent

This can help you create and generate a huge following online. This is what influencers are paid for; their following. Once you create a good following, corporates will approach you to work for them as a brand ambassador. A good example is comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njuguna, who is earning big from companies for creativity and online following.

Keenly monitor reactions from your followers

Individuals and companies that do not consider feedback from their audience risk failure in their online rendezvous. Mwai advises that people would rather post their feelings directly on a company’s social media page or email, as this gives them a sense of a direct two-way communication.

“It is vital for any organisation to dig into every post and comment individually analyse it carefully and respond appropriately and timely,” he says.