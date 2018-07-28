All set for Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret

Homeboyz RFC has received its part of the Stanbic Bank’s Sh9 million financial sponsorship for planning and organisation of the Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret this weekend.

Fresh from winning the Prinsloo Sevens crown the last weekend, Homeboyz RFC received Sh1 million as the host club for the second leg of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit.

Other host clubs include Stanbic Mwamba RFC for Kabeberi Sevens in Machakos, Mombasa RFC for Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa, Kisumu RFC for Dala Sevens in Kisumu and the Kenya Harlequins for Christies Sevens in Nairobi.

Speaking during the cheque handover, Stanbic Bank Senior Manager for Communications and Events, Willis Angira, stressed on the need for financing the Sevens rugby in the country to maintain the game’s high standards.

“This Stanbic Bank National Circuit Series is significant for the national game because it acts as the selection platform for the national Sevens team for the next season. Funding the hosts clubs and organisers contributes to the overall national ambition of cementing our place on the global rugby stage,” said Angira.

Already in a long-term relationship with Kenya’s top tier Mwamba RFC, Stanbic Bank aims to continuously invest in growing and developing the game – helping build the next generation of rugby talent whilst growing the sport’s stature and fan experiences.

Homeboyz RFC CEO Mike Rabar thanked Stanbic Bank Kenya for the sponsorship, challenging more corporates to support the sport.

Sepetuka Sevens promises to be a cracker with Homeboyz keen to replicate their Prinsloo Sevens fete – but first have to go through a bitter rivalry with Menengai Oilers, Mean Machine and Masinde Muliro University in Pool ‘A’.

Stanbic Mwamba will frontline in Pool B with Kabras Sugar, Strathmore and Kisumu while Pool C features Resolution Impala Saracens, Top Fry Nakuru, Catholic Monks and Blak Blad. KCB headlines Pool D with Kenya Harlequin, Nondescripts and Resolution Kisii.

The top two teams advance to the Main Cup quarter-finals with third and fourth-placed teams heading to the Challenge Trophy category.

The series will take a two-week hiatus after Sepetuka for the Rugby World Cup qualifier pitting Kenya against Tunisia on August 11 at the RFUEA Grounds. It will resume on August 18-19 with the Kabeberi Sevens in Machakos.