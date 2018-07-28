How to become an influencer from your hustle

Rose Muthoni

Every time you attend a business conference, you always meet them. They come with first-hand experience on how to run a business. They impact on policies affecting businesses, mingle with leaders and the who-is-who in the corporate world. They are often quoted in numerous conversations. These are influencers.

So how do you get featured in TED talks, dishing out advice to businesses and start-ups? To begin with, you must realise that the daily challenges you are facing running your business are lessons you can use once you become an influencer. Here is how to influence:

Build a track record

If you want to become an influencer, spend time and energy creating success in your small ways first. It’s not enough to have a niche; you’ve got to dominate that niche. Post information online, appear as a guest in TV and radio shows, do your research and by all means become involved in forums and communities. You need to be seen as an expert, therefore, it is important to get your act together and know your stuff.

But whatever you do, Entrepreneur magazine advises, do not do too many things at once. Focus on what is working before you start adding new components.

Plan, plan and plan some more

Coming up with content to put up on your blog is not easy, for example. Once you publish one, you are left wondering what else? Most businesses often set aside a day to record or write content for their social media pages or blogs, a process the Entrepreneur calls batching. Batching has been proven efficient among successful marketers. If you, however, do not have enough content panned out, then the day is bound to go to waste. I would advise you to create content that will serve you for a month at the least. This way, when you batch, your day will not go to waste.

Create a niche

It is important that when you expand and try to reach new audience, you do so using strategic content. At all times, make sure your audience knows where to find you. You can start a podcast, create a YouTube channel, contribute as a writer or start a blog. Any of these will allow you to share your content on different social media pages including facebook, twitter and instagram. No matter your choice, remember to create a niche and plan ahead so that you are prepared for the new audience growth.

Stock up on email addresses

When you start using various channels to disseminate your content, you will need emails gathered over the years from followers. Create a list immediately because if you don’t, you might just lose your old audience. Whenever you start a new product, it is important to inform your old audiences of the new development and you can only do so by emailing them the information and links. When I ask Rockstar Online influencers about their biggest mistakes, most of them say if you’re just getting started, listen and save yourself! Start collecting emails yesterday.

‘Me time’ is very important

What is not on the calendar does not get done. For entrepreneurs working by themselves or running small business, you must lock your calendar for “me time”. It is hard to turn off the passion of an entrepreneur, but still if you don’t, you will soon burn out. So as you plan for work, plan to put aside some time for yourself, your spouse and family. Like they say, it is never that serious, so do not work too hard and forget living. Note that, you might not do it to perfection the first time you try, but practice makes perfect.

Whatever you do, be yourself

Success only comes when you are true to yourself. Be yourself, be real and do not try to be posh and unreachable. Maintain authenticity and transparency with your followers. This is the only way people will identify with you and desire to follow your content online. This can only be achieved by ensuring the person you are, and the content you roll out, help your audience grow their businesses.