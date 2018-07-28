Limping Wazito in action as SPL relegation looms

Wazito are limping and the team, which is placed at the bottom of the SporPesa Premier League (SPL), need any point they can salvage to remain in the top- tier league next year.

On Sunday in one of the six SPL matches lined up for the weekend, Wazito welcome 11th placed Posta Rangers at the Camp Toyoyo with the sole aim of picking three points to resurrect their survival hopes.

Wazito coach Frank Ouna believes losing many players during the midseason transfer window and financial challenges have dented their performance but he remains optimistic the tide will change.

“We have had our fair share of financial difficulties. Consequently, we lost the entire in mid-season -18 players, which is a record by any standards. This means we have had to rebuild. The challenge in this rebuilding phase is games were coming thick and fast. We have not had the benefit of a mid-season break because the federation and KPL are changing calendars,” he said.

“I have had personal issues as well and was away from the team for almost two months. I only came back last Thursday. We have big fight to stay up in our hands. I believe we are equal to the task,” he said.

The former Gor Mahia and Sofapaka Assistant Coach has termed the match against Posta Rangers as a must-win but admits it won’t be an easy match.

“I think any opponent facing Wazito will have an easy game while the opposite is true. All our games are like finals for us. No easy games and that is the mentality we will approach the match against Posta with,” said Ouna.

The team will be without midfielder Eric Ochieng and striker Geoffrey Kataka; “Eric Ochieng is out with a calf strain. Kataka is also out for personal reasons but I expect both to be back in training on Monday. They are the only absentees.”

Wazito is at the bottom of the log with 19 points having played 23 matches but Ouna is optimistic they will achieve their main goal this season which was to stay afloat.

“Final goal hasn’t changed from the beginning of the season. Our goal was just to stay up, we are still in it to achieve it. It is a possibility (relegation) but if we are to go down then we will go down in our own terms. No hiding.” He concluded.