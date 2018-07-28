Fury at camp after athlete test positive of banned drug

A storm has kicked up in Kenya Team destined for the CAA Africa Athletics Championships in Nigeria next week after a male sprinter failed a dope test.

The athlete who cannot be named owing to bureaucratic doping test result management protocols has been kicked out of the team that jets out to asaba next Monday. A source within the camp intimated that the fairly decorated runner, fond of pre-work out supplements could have ingested a banned substance unknowingly.

Team Kenya athletes have been tested twice since pitching camp two weeks ago for their preparations for continental athletics festival. Kenya finished second in Durban, South Africa two years ago and are in good stead to top the medal table after the U20 team propped the country on top of the world in Tampere, Finland two weeks ago.

The Anti Doping Rule violation has however, dampened the mood with speculations over Kenyan athletes’ credibility set to heighten. In a bid to keep the incident under control, Athletics Kenya silently ushered out the athlete with just a few of his close associates knowing his predicaments.

A source within the team disclosed that the athlete is one of two who train by a common coach and are fond of the pre work out supplements suspected to contain the banned substance. The other athlete did not hit qualifying mark and will therefore not bare the brunt as his dismissed colleague.

AK officials and the team management have steered clear of the issue and give excuses when contacted for comment. Anti Doping Agency of Kenya will now embark on its usual elaborate results management process, which includes inquiries before formally pronouncing their sanction.