Mbappe, Aguero end up on same Ibiza beach on post W.Cup holiday

It’s a small world if you are an elite footballer. That’s what Serigo Aguero and Kylian Mbappe discovered when they bumped into each other during their summer break in Ibiza.

Less than a month ago, the two strikers were sharing a pitch at the Kazan Arena as France and Argentina played out a classic World Cup knockout tie. Both players scored, but it was Mbappe’s France who progressed and went on to lift the trophy.

It would appear as though there are no hard feelings between them, however, as they posed together for a photo, which was later shared across their various social media channels on Thursday.

It was quickly seized upon by popular tweeter Benjamin Mendy, who is team-mates with both players across domestic and international football.

The left back, who won the World Cup alongside Mbappe, urged his Manchester City team-mate Aguero to bring the prodigious striker back to England with him. He jokingly wrote: “#AgentKun do your thang bro.”