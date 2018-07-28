Sports

Mbappe, Aguero end up on same Ibiza beach on post W.Cup holiday

People Daily July 28, 2018
2,414 Less than a minute

It’s a small world if you are an elite footballer. That’s what Serigo Aguero and Kylian Mbappe discovered when they bumped into each other during their summer break in Ibiza.

Less than a month ago, the two strikers were sharing a pitch at the Kazan Arena as France and Argentina played out a classic World Cup knockout tie. Both players scored, but it was Mbappe’s France who progressed and went on to lift the trophy.

It would appear as though there are no hard feelings between them, however, as they posed together for a photo, which was later shared across their various social media channels on Thursday.

It was quickly seized upon by popular tweeter Benjamin Mendy, who is team-mates with both players across domestic and international football.

The left back, who won the World Cup alongside Mbappe, urged his Manchester City team-mate Aguero to bring the prodigious striker back to England with him. He jokingly wrote: “#AgentKun do your thang bro.”

Show More

Related Articles

July 28, 2018
2,404

All set for Sepetuka Sevens in Eldoret

July 28, 2018
2,412

Limping Wazito in action as SPL relegation looms

July 28, 2018
2,412

Fury at camp after athlete test positive of banned drug

July 28, 2018
2,417

Dele Alli, Welbeck forget Spurs-Arsenal rivalry, meet up in Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker