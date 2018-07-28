Dele Alli, Welbeck forget Spurs-Arsenal rivalry, meet up in Miami

Dele Alli put Premier League rivalries aside and met up with Danny Welbeck out in Miami.

The two England stars who play for North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are on an extended break following their World Cup exertions.

And what better way to relax than catch up for a cold drink over the Atlantic.

The two players are expected to rejoin their Spurs and Arsenal team-mates next week in preparation for the Premier League opening weekend.

Alli has a stop-start summer with England at the World Cup. He was subbed off in the first group game against Tunisia for Ruben Loftus-Cheek after picking up a thigh injury.

That forced him to miss England’s next two games, the 6-1 thrashing of Panama and the 1-0 defeat to Belgium before returning in England’s next three games.

Welbeck had a much quieter time of it out in Russia. He saw only 11 minutes of match-action, when he appeared off the bench in the final group game against Belgium.