K’Ogalo psyched for Yanga

Battle lines are drawn as Kenya’s representatives Gor Mahia face Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage return match at the National Stadium in Da-es-Salaam on Sunday.

To say that there is no love lost between the two teams would be a gross understatement as Yanga are itching for revenge after Gor walloped them 4-0 in the first leg match in Nairobi on July 18, a result which left tongues wagging at the former’s camp.

So bitter was the result to Tanzanians that Yanga’s rivals Simba called on Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli to disband the team for “embarrassing” the nation at the neighbouring country.

Sunday’s match comes up against more or less similar backdrops afflicting Yanga and Gor after their players staged a mutiny at different times over unpaid allowances and other perks.

Amongst the two, it is Gor who are bearing the brunt of the latest challenge after reports emerged that the club is facing an imminent financial quagmire after Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) froze their accounts over a Sh 129 million debt in tax arrears.

In the meantime, after Gor overcame traditional rivals AFC Leopards in a Mashemeji Derby coupled with a 3-1 demolition of Posta Rangers in SportPesa Shield Cup pre-quarter finals this week, the team’s skipper Haroun Shakava said they have strived to keep the candle aglow ahead of the Yanga match.

Shakava thanked his teammates for a job well done but nonetheless pointed out that the worst they can do is to rest on their laurels given that Yanga will be vengeful after suffering a heavy defeat in Nairobi.

“Obviously, Yanga is a strong team and we don’t expect things to be any easier in Dar. We are capable of winning the match and if that happens, we will be in the right frame of mind to win the rest of the fixtures,” said Shakava.

Granted, Gor currently are in a class of their own and it might take something spectacular from Yanga to stop them even though the searing temperatures in Dar-es-Salaam might disadvantage the Kenyan club.

And although K’Ogalo’s main hammer in attack Meddie Kagere left the team for Dar Simba, Gor are still lethal in the frontline and Yanga’s backline of Said Juma Makalu, Abdallah Shaibu “Ninja, Hassan Kessy and Haji Mwinyi will have to work hard to stop Ephraim Guikan, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge.

In the meantime, Yanga have been boosted by the presence of two key players ahead of the match.

Deus Kaseke and Matteo Anthony were unavailable in the massacre of the team in Nairobi due to late processing of their registration documents since they are new signings in the team.