Tiger’s girlfriend cheers him on with his children at the Open

Tiger Woods was cheered on by girlfriend Erica Herman and his children Sam and Charlie during his electrifying charge at the Open last weekend.

The 14-time Major champion surged to the top of the leaderboard at Carnoustie with his loved ones behind the ropes.

Herman, 33, was pictured alongside Woods at last year’s Presidents Cup, the first time the couple had gone public.

Daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, nine, are from Woods’ previous marriage to Swedish model Elin Nordegren.

That ended in July 2010, some eight months after Woods was revealed as a serial cheater.

Woods, 42, said he was desperate to show his kids what he could do on the course.

They have missed his years of dominance, with Sam a baby when he won his last Major, the 2008 US Open.