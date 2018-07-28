From mic to the pitch? Bongo superstar Ali Kiba ‘signs’ for top TZ club

Tanzanian Bongo musician Ali Kiba’s dream of playing professional football could finally come to pass after reportedly singing a one-year deal with a Tanzanian top flight side.

The talented Kiba, 31, is also an actor, producer and director with a deep love for football. The Bongo Flavour star is rumoured to have penned a season-long deal with Tanga-based Coastal Union that will see him play up to 20 games during the 2018/19 season.

“Welcome to Coastal Union,” an Instagram message from the club read in part, complete with the musician’s photo in the team’s official jersey.

Kiba, an ardent supporter of Yanga Sports Club, turned out as an amateur for several clubs before he took up music.

A top artiste in East and Central Africa, Kiba is known to have earned millions of shillings in performances, sales of music and endorsements in the past decade. His most popular hits include Mwana, Aje, Usiniseme, Dushelele, Macmuga.