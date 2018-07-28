Wanyama in fresh injury scare

Victor Wanyama could be in for another worst season in the English Premier League after it emerged that he had picked a knee injury.

The Kenyan midfielder was out of action for four months last season with a knee injury and has been told to rest amid fears it has flared up again.

Spurs officials say his absence from their 4-1 victory over Roma in San Diego was precautionary and staff were due to carry out checks on Thursday.

Wanyama suffered a knee injury on last summer’s US tour and, after playing in their opening two games of the season, he was ruled out for four months, only returning in January.

According to the Daily Mail, the same knee flared up in training on Tuesday and he missed Spurs’ 4-1 win over Roma in San Diego on Wednesday.

Whether he will make their next match, against Barcelona in Pasadena on Saturday, remains to be seen. Spurs must hope Wanyama, 27, won’t be out of action for long. Eric Dier does not report back until August 4 along with fellow midfielder Mousa Dembele, who has been tipped for a move away.

Harry Winks has not travelled to the US as he recovers from an ankle operation.

Meanwhile, American centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, says he is ready to push for a first-team place at Spurs after loan spells at Ipswich and Sheffield United last season.

“I played a lot of games in the Championship, which is a hard league,” he said.

He added: “I feel I’ve improved. I feel more confident out there. Playing week in, week out, it builds you as a player and a person.”

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme confirmed his retirement from professional football on Friday following a battle with acute leukaemia.

The England-born player, who was capped 10 times and named as an honorary 24th player in the Nigeria squad at the recent World Cup, revealed last month he was in complete remission from the disease.

“The support has been incredible,” the 32-year-old, who has been with Wolves for his whole career, said in a statement on the club’s website.

“Every day someone has asked me how I am for a whole year. It’s incredible to think people actually care so much that they’ll do fundraisers in my name,” he added.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Having been at the club since the age of 14, Carl is far more than just a player in our eyes, he is our brother and an important part of our family.” -AFP