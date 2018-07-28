It’s coming home! Kenya to host World U20 in 2020

Kenyans received with delight the revelation that the next edition of IAAF World Under 20 Championships will be staged in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta took to Twitter to express his delight as a host of other high-ranking government officers and general citizenry also joined in.

Athletics world governing body IAAF announced Friday morning their pick of Nairobi for the 2020 age group festival following their council meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A high-powered government and Athletics Kenya delegation had one month prior petitioned IAAF for the rights in another council meeting in Monaco, France.

And there being no other takers for the 18th edition in 2020, Nairobi got the nod. “The IAAF is delighted to announce that Nairobi in Kenya has been selected as the host city of the 2020 IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships,” IAAF said.

“Nairobi’s candidature was formally endorsed by the IAAF Council in Buenos Aires Friday. By hosting an outstanding final edition of the IAAF World U18 Championships last year, Nairobi demonstrated its readiness to take the next step as a championship host,” the statement added.

“Crowds of up to 60,000 attended the U18 Championships at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium, creating an exciting atmosphere for the young athletes who had gathered from around the globe, and those attending the 2020 event can expect the same experience,” said IAAF, sparking celebrations and evoking nostalgic experience of last year when Kenya hosted the World U18.

And President Uhuru did not waste time to express his delight, saying: “I’m delighted that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has selected Nairobi as host city of 2020 #IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships! This is a vote of confidence in our ability to deliver on a massive global event and recognition of our status as a powerhouse in athletics. We set the bar with the U18s and now we must better it. ASANTE SANA.”

The government will set aside Sh1.5 billion to host the championships as most of the infrastructure is already in place with Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa declaring Kenya’s preparedness.

“We are more than ready. If the 2017 event was done to perfection, the 2020 edition will even be better as we want to hit the ground running.

Nothing will be done in the last minute and this gives us a greater confidence to vie for even the senior edition in future.

We are in the process of improving our infrastructure and by then, there will be more than one stadium capable of hosting the event,” Echesa told the media Friday.

Several countries that snubbed the 2017 event in Nairobi due to insecurity fears are reportedly regretting and are expected to field teams in 2020.

“USA, Britain and other nations that did not come will be here.

They are actually regretting missing the 2017 championships,” Said Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia.