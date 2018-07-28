Martial becomes father for second time as fiance gives birth to son Swan

Anthony Martial has become a father for the second time after partner Melanie Da Cruz gave birth to their son named Swan.

The Manchester United winger quit the club’s pre-season tour after telling boss Jose Mourinho he was jetting to Paris to witness the birth of his child.

Martial revealed the news on Instagram with an image of the boy’s feet with the caption: “Thank you Lord for giving me a second beautiful child in good health.”

French reality TV star Da Cruz added on social media: “Hello World. I’m Swan Anthony Martial. Thank you God. God bless you my son.”

The 22-year-old already has a two-year-old daughter called Peyton from his marriage to ex-wife Samantha Jacquelinet.

But the latest arrival is the couple’s first child between the pair after he ditched his wife for Da Cruz in 2016.

United boss Mourinho admitted he was left with no say after Martial broke the news that he would be leaving the club’s Los Angeles training base to join his fiance.

The Portuguese gaffer said after the penalty shoot-out win against AC Milan: “When it is personal reasons, everyone analyses the way he thinks is the correct way and when a man is going to be a father, in this case it’s the second time he is going to be a father, and he decides it is very important for him to go, nobody has the right to stop him to go.”