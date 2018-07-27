English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Suspect charged in Eldoret Court in Safaricom computer fraud

Safaricom computer fraud

K24 Tv July 27, 2018
2,497 Less than a minute

A suspect linked to computer fraud at the giant network provider, Safaricom, was Thursday arraigned in Eldoret law court charged with fraud.

Linda Najoli is alleged to have intentionally  interfered with the functioning of a Safaricom line belonging to Anneth Jerop Tarus and illegally transferred 38,000 shillings at the Safaricom care centre in Eldoret town.

Najoli who appeared before Eldoret chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa, denied the charges and will remain in custody to face similar charges in Kitale, with the ruling on her bail application to be made on 31st July.

 

 

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2018
2,501

Komothai Boys high, Kiambu closed indefinitely following arson claims

July 27, 2018
2,502

Alshabab Attack : Two police officers dead, two others injured in Mpeketoni, Lamu county

July 27, 2018
2,461

Shock as two missing children found dead in Marigat

July 27, 2018
2,550

Tension mounts in Homa Bay over by-election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker