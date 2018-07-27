Suspect charged in Eldoret Court in Safaricom computer fraud

A suspect linked to computer fraud at the giant network provider, Safaricom, was Thursday arraigned in Eldoret law court charged with fraud.

Linda Najoli is alleged to have intentionally interfered with the functioning of a Safaricom line belonging to Anneth Jerop Tarus and illegally transferred 38,000 shillings at the Safaricom care centre in Eldoret town.

Najoli who appeared before Eldoret chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa, denied the charges and will remain in custody to face similar charges in Kitale, with the ruling on her bail application to be made on 31st July.