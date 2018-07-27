English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWS

Alshabab Attack : Two police officers dead, two others injured in Mpeketoni, Lamu county

K24 Tv July 27, 2018
Al Shabaab at a training. Photo/File

 

Two police officers were Thursday killed and two others sustained serious injuries  after suspected Alshabaab militants attacked them a long Lamu road at Milihoi area in Mpeketoni, Lamu county.

The militants are said to have ambushed a police convoy that was travelling from Hindi to Mahabusu area . The attackers then burnt two police vehicles before fleeing the scene. Officers of the Kenya Defense Forces responded to the attack, and helped provide medical assistance to some of those injured.
Buses that were heading to Lamu from Mombasa had to remain in Mkunumbi area after the heavy shootout.

 

