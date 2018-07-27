English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Shock as two missing children found dead in Marigat
Marigat killing
Residents of Marigat town Thursday evening were greeted with shock after the lifeless bodies of two children who had been reported missing two days ago were found floating in river Perkera near Kenya Forest Research Institute, KEFRI offices in Baringo county.
The two children Hassan and Kiplagat are said to have been playing outside their homestead on Tuesday evening before they disappeared at around half past 5.
One Comment
Just 3 yrs in to our marriage and everything was crumbling,i didn’t understand why he was suddenly cold, talking about how he needed to find himself,i was so stressed and heartbroken,i was a few weeks due with our first baby.Friends and family tried to intervene seeing the toll it was taking on me and the stress this would have on the unborn baby but nothing changed.My friend advised me to seek the help of .,mama/+27614426924. who had helped her a while back with work related problems hoping she would be able help me with my marriage. mama i thank you so much for your selflessness and willingness to do anything to help. Using mamas powerful love crystals and prayers that she performed for me following her instructions,my marriage that was in crumbles is stronger than ever. My husband has since apologized and changed completely,the love he has and shows me is stronger than ever. This testimony is not to show off but to help anyone else that is struggling with anything and can’t seem to find help,just contact mama shi will help you.+27614426924