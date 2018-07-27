Tension mounts in Homa Bay over by-election

Lenox Sengre and KNA

Tension is mounting in Homa Bay county following allegations that the Orange Democratic Movement could be considering Women’s Representative Gladys Wanga as the party’s candidate in a likely by-election.

Top Orange party leaders are said to have held a closed-door meeting to deliberate on which candidate has the muscle to trounce former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, who ditched ODM after losing party nominations for the August 8 poll.

Governor Cyprian Awiti, whose victory was invalidated by the Court of Appeal last week, has filed a case at the Supreme Court.

Another name said to have featured in the discussion is that of Enosh Bolo who came third in the ODM primaries ahead of the 2017 General Election.

When reached for comment, Bolo told People Daily, that he is ready to carry the party’s flag if a by-election is called.

In Migori, some voters have opposed ODM’s plan to pick a senatorial candidate without holding primaries, saying it would amount to a violation of democratic principles.

Early this week, local party officials said they had constituted an electoral college and picked former Rongo MP Ochilo Ayacko as the party’s candidate in the October 8 by-election occasioned by the death of Ben Okello early this month.

Residents interviewed by People Daily insisted they should be given the chance to directly elect their next senator.