Demolished schools not registered, says Amina

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed yesterday said some of the eight schools affected by the ongoing road and rail reserve demolitions on Ngong-Langata Link Road are not registered.

The CS said registering schools is a requirement that must be met and those that have not complied will be closed down.

Schools that have been affected by construction works are Mashimoni school, Adventure Pride Centre, Love Africa Somi, Egesa, Makina Self, Makina Baptist, Patmos and Savior King. In total, 2,102 learners have been affected by the construction. The CS has since urged the said schools and any others operating and are not registered with the Ministry to commence the process to avoid being closed down.

But even with the interruption of schools to pave way for construction works, the CS assured that all the learners will be absorbed and reallocated to the nearest public schools to ensure that learning continues.