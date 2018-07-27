Boyfriend’s manhood claim shocks city court

Mwangi Githinji and PD Correspondent

What began as a case of theft at home ended up as an embarrassing, washing-of-dirty-linen-in-public saga when a university student accused her mother of persecuting her because of her boyfriend’s private parts.

Cynthia Cherop, the daughter of an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), told a Nairobi court that her mother had been pestering her to leave her boyfriend because of his “tiny manhood”.

ATM cards

The Moi University student has been charged alongside her boyfriend for stealing Sh70,000 from her mother, Milka Chebosis Sitati.

Cherop and her boyfriend Josphat Ng’ang’a appeared before Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi and were charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

They are accused that on June 4 in Nairobi, they jointly conspired to steal two ATM cards belonging to Sitati and used them to withdraw Sh70,000 from Barclays Bank and National Bank accounts.

Ng’ang’a pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 while Cherop pleaded guilty.

In her mitigation, she told the court that her mother had warned her to end the relationship with Ng’ang’a, saying she disapproved of his ethnic background.

Her mother, who had been summoned to appear in court yesterday afternoon, told the court that her daughter had been stealing from her and asked the court to send her to prison.

The court remanded the student and ordered the probation officer to give a report about her within seven days

Living together

Meanwhile, a woman is admitted at Kimbimbi sub-county hospital in Kirinyaga county after she was allegedly circumcised by her own husband to stop her from being promiscuous.

The 29-year-old was allegedly attacked by her husband on Monday night as they slept at Kianugu village, Mwea constituency.

A neighbour said the couple had separated after living together for nine months and the woman went back to her parents’ home.

She, however, returned to her matrimonial home after she was convinced to do so by the man only to be attacked.

The victim’s father appealed for government intervention saying the suspect was yet to be arrested.