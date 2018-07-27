Senate team wants killer dam owner charged

The Solai dam tragedy was a result of deliberate criminal acts by it owners and government officials, an adhoc Senate committee has concluded.

A report by the committee chaired by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr delivered a stinging indictment on Perry Mansukh, the general manager of Patel Coffee Estates as well as National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) officials, National Construction Authority (NCA) and Water Resources Authority(WRA). Consequently, the committee now wants Mansukh, who is already facing charges of manslaughter to be further charged with unlawful establishment of the ill-fated dam.

The committee has also recommended to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to investigate and charge government officials who conspired with the owners of the dam to evade the law during the construction of the doomed reservoir.

The officials recommended for prosecution include Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha, Deputy County Commissioner Subukia sub-county Justus Kavita and Solai location chief Charles Kiraguwho “attempted to pay off the victims, to prevent them from making any further claims on the owner of the dam, under the pretext that these were consolation funds.”

Others are Mohamed Shurie (CEO, WRA), Boniface Mwaniki (Technical and Coordination Manager,WRA) and James Chepolet (NCA). The Milmet dam which collapsed and a second one known as Tindress should be decommissioned, the report recommends.

Apart from compensation of evictions, the committee wants NEMA and other government agencies to put in place long-term restorative measures in the affected community.