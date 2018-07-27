Ministry, TSC to blame for school fires, says Sossion

A Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) analysis on secondary schools’ unrest has revealed underlying challenges facing the education sector, which should be addressed urgently.

The analysis seemingly differed with some of the explanations the Education ministry has provided, over unrests reported between June 1 and July 20 in more than 70 secondary schools, with at least 50 arson attacks.

The union disagreed with the ministry that burning of schools in second term is out of examination fear, that students are anxious about mock examinations and forthcoming national examinations.

Knut has also established that most schools experiencing unrests are academic giants such as Maranda High School, Friends School Kamusinga, Meru High School, Kisumu Girls, which the union said do not fear examinations.

But the union now puts the blame on the ministry over the manner in which the boarding schools are run and not the students or teachers. “Parents compare the original 18 national schools, with the current ones and feel the Ministry is not doing enough. The cost of boarding schools varied from school-to-school because of what was being offered in terms of diet, infrastructure, social amenities and recreational facilities and maintaining the facilities. Today, the Ministry treats all boarding schools the same irrespective of location, facilities, staff,” the union stated.

In a letter to Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Sialai dated July 24, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion highlighted six reasons causing schools unrest.

“Despite putting in place radical measures to contain the unrest and destruction of school property, the Ministry has again taken a back seat, tight-lipped on the ongoing school fires and other school property,” Sossion said in the letter.

“The wave of destruction in its current magnitude and form raises serious concerns over the safety of students, teachers and non-teaching staff, including the immediate neighbours of the affected schools,” he added.

Knut’s analysis identified delocalisation as one of the key reasons. Sossion said the union’s investigations show that out of the more than 70 schools that have had unrest this term, 58 have new principals.

“All national schools that were razed down this term have new principals. This has made the new principals to do everything including wearing school uniform – like the principal of Friends School Kamusinga – so as to impress, but it has not worked,” the union says.

And following interviews, with students from schools that have been closed because of unrests, the union established that much of the unrest stem from change in rules.

Diminishing roles of teachers in schools was another reason. Knut said the role of a teacher in public schools has been reduced to teaching and filing reports only saying that the policies and directives from Teachers Service Commission (TSC) require a teacher to teach only.