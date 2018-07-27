Balala sends home KWS officers over rhino deaths

Six senior Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers have been suspended over professional negligence that resulted into the deaths of 10 black rhinos translocated to Tsavo National Park.

In what appears to unearth poor leadership record at KWS, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet secretary Najib Balala said the team responsible of translocating the 11 animals to Tsavo sanctuary failed to review ecological assessment following the one done in 2011.

Water assessment

“The results of the water assessments were hardly considered before execution of the operation. The investigators found unacceptable professional negligence among six officers who are forthwith suspended pending further disciplinary action to be taken as appropriate by the board of KWS,” he said.

Balala announced far reaching management shake-up sanctioned by the KWS board amid murmurs of divisions and calls for disbandment of the entire board for allegedly failing to provide policy to the management.

Among those sent on suspension are Biodiversity, Research and Monitoring deputy director Samuel Kasiki, Head of Veterinary and Capture Services Francis Gakuya, and Isaac Leekolol in charge of Capture Services.

Others are; Tsavo East senior warden Felix Mwangangi, head of Ecological Monitoring Mohammed Omar, and Fredrick Odock Lala who served as senior scientist in Tsavo.

Charles Musyoki currently the Principal of KWS Training Institute takes over from Julius Kimani as the Acting Director General.

Kimani has been sent back to his previous docket as the director in charge of Park Services. Patrick Omondi in charge of Research, Monitoring and Strategic Initiatives takes over from Kasiki as the director of Biodiversity Division.

The 10th rhino died from the same causes of salinity and multiple stress syndrome as the others while the 11th one is nursing wounds from attacks by lions.

Effectively, the country could suffer a total loss of the 11 black rhinos, a blow to the national heritage facing extinction due to human error.

The rhinos were translocated from Nairobi and Lake Nakuru National Parks to Tsavo East National Park Rhino Sanctuary.

According to post mortem and laboratory results by an independent inquiry team formed by Balala to investigate the circumstances of the controversial deaths, multiple stress syndrome, salt poisoning, dehydration, starvation and gastric ulcers were cited as the main causes of deaths.