Lesiyampe says KRA to blame for sugar saga

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) allowed unlicensed companies to import sugar last year, a National Assembly’s committee heard yesterday.

Agriculture Principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe told the MPs that the taxman should be held accountable for the illicit sugar mess because it turned a blind eye to blacklisted firms.

Appearing before the Committee on Implementation, the PS absolved his ministry of any wrongdoing, saying it had uploaded the list of blacklisted importers on a common platform shared by government agencies.

“We communicated to them (KRA). We should not be solely blamed. KRA should also be held responsible as they were aware of this,” he said.

Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) did not renew sugar import licenses for Hydrer P Ltd, Krish Commodities Ltd, Reeswood Enterprises, Shake Distributors, Kenafric Industries, Czarnikow EA Ltd, Stuntwave Ltd, Mshale Commodities Ltd (Kenya), Rising Star Commodities and Shree Sai Industries Ltd following recommendation by Parliament in 2015.

However, the companies were among those that imported sugar last year.

Committee chair Moitalel ole Kenta said had the recommendations been implemented, the current crisis in the sugar sector would not have been witnessed.

Meanwhile, the blame game over the illicit sugar imports continued as fresh reports emerged yesterday of how a senior government official interfered with Parliament’s investigations on the matter.

Mps who sit in the joint committee that is investigating the contraband sugar and did not want to be named said the government officials met with some MPs and warned them against endorsing a report showing the presence of mercury.

The MPs had retreated to Mombasa to compile their final report on the scam, but immediately the meeting over, sources confirmed that the legislators changed tune and scuttled the entire process that saw the committee failing to write the report.

An mp who did not want to be named said: “I can confirm to you that indeed some members met with certain senior government official. It is after this that all hell broke loose and members disagreed on the contents of the final report.”

The new revelations came just a day after members of the committee openly differed on the report due to various interests a move that saw some of the members threatening to table a dissenting report to the house.

The mps who have been probing the saga for close to one month now were sharply divided as to how to proceed with their final report after State agencies differed on whether the sugar so far tested had traces of heavy metals including mercury or not.