Muturi reads MPs riot act over bribery

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday instituted a raft of measures aimed at taming rent-seeking legislators to sanitatise and restore the dignity of the august House.

In an apparent response to escalating claims of invasion of influence peddlers within Parliament precincts, the Speaker laid out stringent measures to ensure committees—the heartbeat of House Business—conduct their work above board and are able to fully implement findings of House team investigations.

In a communication, Muturi told members he has henceforth barred them from escorting witnesses and persons of interest in and out of committee rooms before and after sessions.

Witnesses will now be ushered in and escorted out of the committee rooms by either members of the secretariat or the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The Speaker told members to avoid making any contacts with witnesses prior to or during hearings while their relations with person appearing as witnesses before committees should always be at “arms-length.” No hugs, no embracing witnesses.

He said theatrics, including coercion, intimidation and embracing of witnesses do not add objectivity in investigations.

The stringent measures by Muturi come in the wake of allegations that some MPs have been compromised by firms or persons under investigations to write favourable reports.

There have also been persistent claims that some individuals, particularly governors under probe have been distributing cash within the corridors of Parliament to influence the outcome of investigations touching on their conduct.

Last year, Sirisia MP John Waluke stunned Kenyans when he admitted that corruption was rife not just in the current Parliament, but previous ones.

Speaking on a live TV, Waluke admitted he has received money on several occasions, and has never declined to take it, adding that it was a normal trend for MPs, especially money coming from heads of parastatals and other institutions, who bribe them to skew audits and other investigations.

“There’s no member here, who can say that either he has not ‘eaten’ anything on that line. So all of us we need to be honest,” he conceded, at Parliament Buildings.

“They give Sh100,000 to each member or Sh200,000. It depends,” Waluke told the journalist .

According to him, money is brought to him, with those bribing saying; “Mheshimiwa, have this”.

“Even you.. can you refuse money? No – there’s nobody that can refuse money, maybe God. So if I’m given free money, why should I refuse?,” he posed.

Claims of bribery have characterised recent investigations including the importation of contraband sugar and the Ruaraka land saga. Members of a joint parliamentary committee investigating the sugar issue have sharply fallen out over the final report to be issued, amid claims that some of them have been compromised.

Members conduct

In his communication to the House, Muturi reminded the MPs that since the introduction of public participation, the processes within the House have meant the conduct of members is in full glare of the public, especially when proceedings are streamed live or broadcast live thus their conduct should reflect the dignity of the office of people who elected them.

“Members must conduct themselves with utmost respect while interacting with witnesses. In this regard, while appearing before committees, witnesses should be ushered in and escorted out by the secretariat or the Sergeant-at-Arms. Chairpersons are reminded of their responsibilities in this regard,” said the Speaker.

Muturi further barred MPs from discussing matters before any committee outside the House, saying it will amount to gross misconduct and that any member who flouts the rules could be suspended or discharged from the committee

To further restrain MPs from investigating matters of interest, Muturi barred them from probing any person that is facing an investigation in court or has already been prosecuted.

The decision comes at a time when legislators have come under sharp criticism from the public who have accused them of engaging in rent-seeking during investigations to save witnesses.

And on members attending committee sittings to only sign in, Muturi warned that failure to attend four consecutive sittings without permission or sufficient reason will attract a discharge of a member just like it happens when an MP misses eight consecutive sittings of the House.

He said to monitor this, the Clerk had put in place mechanisms to be recording attendance and performance at committee meetings.

The Speaker added that he had forwarded to the Liaison Committee and the House Leadership a current attendance report for appropriate action.