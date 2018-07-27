Nasa rift a media creation, claims Kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday dismissed reports of cracks in the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Terming reports “a creation of the media”, he urged Kenyans to ignore “the screaming headlines” that Nasa is on its deathbed. Kalonzo said the recent exchanges between affiliate parties Ford Kenya and ODM are just but signs of healthy democracy in the Opposition coalition.

He promised to bring together ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula to iron out the underlying issues.

Kalonzo spoke at Strathmore University in Nairobi during a conference themed “Mediation for Development”. He said Kenyans are tired of combative politics and are yearning for tolerance.

“Looking at the papers today, I saw firebrand politics. I think Kenyans are getting tired of that type of politics. We lose the God-given virtue of tolerance by not listening to each other,” he said.

He cautioned leaders against what he termed “fireworks politics” and reiterated there are no cracks in Nasa.

“I consider myself an important player in the Nasa family and I am not aware of the pronounced “death” of Nasa coalition,” said Kalonzo.

Meanwhile, the Wiper leader has challenged Parliament to legislate laws to firmly entrench mediation process into the Constitution.

“Both the National Assembly and the Senate should take it upon themselves to come up with legislation which is anchored on the very Constitution itself. We are not doing anything out of the rule of law.”

On corruption, the Wiper leader called on President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in the ongoing war against corruption.

Speaking at the same forum, Chief Justice David Maraga implored Kenyans to embrace mediation rather than litigation, saying the former has proven to be cost effective and less time-consuming.

He said the neighbouring economies are fast catching up with Kenya because of their robust alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.