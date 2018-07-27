City bar owner found guilty of wife’s murder

The owner of a popular nightspot in Buru Buru estate, Nairobi, was yesterday found guilty of murdering his wife.

In her judgement, High Court Judge Stella Mutuku convicted Erastus Ngura Odhiambo alias Ediot, saying the prosecution has proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

“I find all ingredients of murder proved beyond reasonable doubt. I consequently find the accused guilty of the offence of murder as charged and convict him accordingly,” said Mutuku.

Odhiambo, who is alleged to be a licensed firearms holder, killed his wife Linda Wanjiru Irungu, a lawyer, after they had an altercation with her for failing to go out with him on the night of December 12, 2014.

He committed the offence on the night of December 12 at Waihura Court, Buru Buru Phase 5.

It is said the deceased declined to join Odhiambo claiming she was tired and wanted to go home and rest.

The court noted that this prompted the accused to cut short his night with his friends and decided to go home and look for his wife but on arrival, he did not find her.

Mutuku said according to evidence tabled before her, the accused expected to be joined by his wife for the night but did not have her company prompting him to look for her at their matrimonial home and their club, known as Latitude Lounge.

“In my view, the accused person was not a happy man that night. It is natural reaction of a human being after what happened that night,” said the judge.

On the fateful night, it is said the deceased, who was popularly known as Shiko, was partying with her female friends at a restaurant in Kilimani before heading to another club instead of joining her husband.

The judge said when the accused finally spotted the wife, she was inside her car preparing to leave Waihura Court to her rural home to avoid quarrelling with Odhiambo.

The court noted that the couple had an altercation in their house No. 236 before the accused person whipped out a gun and shot his wife at a close range.

Justice Mutuku noted that the murder weapon, namely a Ceska pistol, was cocked at the time the accused intercepted the deceased before a struggle ensured.

The 27-year-old lawyer was living with her baby and two house-helps who witnessed the murder.

Prosecution had said the killing was willful, deliberate and premeditated.

Odhiambo is facing multiple charges of altering a civilian firearm licence and being found in possession of the firearm used in the murder.

He will be sentenced on July 31.