Campaign launched to boost breast milk

Alvin Mwangi

The Ministry of Health in conjunction with a non-governmental organisation, Internews, have launched a campaign that will seek to allow mothers to breastfeed at their places of work.

Internews said there was need for mothers to be provided with facilities to breastfeed at their places of work.

According to Nerea Ojanga, a midwife and a breastfeeding expert, breastfeeding is the baby’s first vaccine and the best source of nutrition.

Ojanga further emphasised that breast-feeding plays a vital role in the development of the child’s brain.

“To prevent diseases and promote good health, breastfeeding is key in ensuring we raise a healthy nation, “ she said.

Family members

However, breastfeeding is not just a mother-to-child affair.

Gladys Mugambi, the deputy head of nutrition at the Ministry of Health, urged family members and the stakeholders to join hands in making the first six months exclusive breast-feeding attainable.

Further, she said research had proved that diseases such as pneumonia could be prevented as breast milk contained nutrients that are highly protective.

“Exclusive breastfeeding is very important in protecting babies from common infections such as cold, pneumonia, among others and research has shown that many children withdrawn from breast milk die faster including those of mothers living with HIV,” said Mugambi.

The world breastfeeding week will run in the first week of August on the theme: “BreastFeeding is the Foundation of Life”.