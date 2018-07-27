Kenya to experience longest Lunar eclipse

Kenyans and other East African countries will today experience total phase of the ‘blood moon’ eclipse, which will last for one hour and 43 minutes, making it the longest Lunar eclipse in the 21st century.

During this time, earth’s natural satellite will turn a spectacular red or ruddy-brown colour instead of going completely dark where, from start to finish, the entire celestial event will last nearly four hours.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) said a total Lunar eclipse will be visible from East Africa, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia but will not be visible to viewers in North America, except via web-casts.

“Observers in much of those areas will get an eyeful, given cooperative weather,” said lunar scientist Noah Petro of Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Unlike with solar eclipses, observers need no special equipment to observe Lunar eclipses.

The time of greatest eclipse will be 4:21 pm EDT (2021 GMT) on July 27, according to EarthSky.org.

The total eclipse will last from 3:30pm to 5:13pm EDT (1930 to 2113 GMT).

There will also be some time before and after when the moon is in the lighter part of Earth’s shadow, which is called the penumbra.

The next total Lunar eclipse visible from North America will occur on January 21, 2019.